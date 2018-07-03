Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

WATCH: Mission Kim-possible! Giroud and Fekir denied by France team-mate

Moscow, July 3: France may have knocked out Lionel Messi's Argentina at the World Cup but they found Presnel Kimpembe impossible to beat in training on Tuesday (July 3).

The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back turned into a human wall, producing not one, not two but three stunning stops during a small-sided game.

He superbly denied Olivier Giroud's acrobatic overhead kick with an outstretched leg, then twice kept out Nabil Fekir from close range while still lying on the ground.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Lyon playmaker Fekir, but they may want to think again after witnessing his attempts to finish from less than a yard out - though perhaps Kimpembe could help with their goalkeeping issues!

Kimpembe - who started the 0-0 draw with Denmark in the group stage - will hope his efforts caught the eye of national coach Didier Deschamps ahead of the quarter-final clash with Uruguay on Friday.

