Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

World Cup winner Mbappe returns to PSG training

Posted By: OPTA
Kylian Mbappe has joined PSG training
Kylian Mbappe has joined PSG training

Paris, August 8: World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe was one of France's star players as Les Bleus triumphed at Russia 2018, scoring four goals in the tournament including a 20-yard drive in the 4-2 final victory against Croatia.

The 19-year-old claimed the World Cup's best young player award as a result of his thrilling performances but is now preparing for 2018-19 with PSG.

As well as Mbappe, Alphonse Areola and Presnel Kimpembe, who were squad players for Didier Deschamps' side, were back in training on Tuesday.

PSG begin their Ligue 1 title defence at home to Caen on Sunday, having already beaten Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions to give new coach Thomas Tuchel a winning start.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 0:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue