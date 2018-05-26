Wozniacki backs Liverpool to win Champions League

Bengaluru, May 26: Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki is known for her interests beyond the baseline. The Danish world No.2 is an ardent Liverpool fan and with the Reds set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday (May 26), Wozniacki is backing Jurgen Klopp and Co to stop Zinedine Zidane's men bid for a hat-trick of UEFA's premier title.
She also credited Klopp for turning around the fortunes of Liverpool, who are making it to the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2008.
"The main thing is that Liverpool have a great teamwork and they all work together so well and I think Klopp is to thank for this as he put this team together to play as one," Wozniacki told WTA website.
"I believe in @LFC!"@CaroWozniacki is backing @MoSalah and Jurgen Klopp to beat @RealMadrid in the @ChampionsLeague final! #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/VH90eMrmZj— WTA (@WTA) May 25, 2018
The reigning Australian Open champion was all praise for inform Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who she says has impressed her the most among the Reds.
"I think Mo Salah has impressed me the most.
"I think we all knew that he was a good player but I didn't expect him to be such an amazing, great player," Wozniacki added.
While giving due credit for Real Madrid, who are trying to become the first club in UEFA history to accomplish a Champions League hat-trick, Wozniacki feels Liverpool has a good chance to win the title.
"Obviously Real Madrid is a great team. But you've to play a great team when you're reaching the finals of Champions League. Liverpool have been playing well this season. They're a good team and I believe in Liverpool. If they can play at the highest level, they can surely have a good shot at glory. I'll defintely be cheering for them," Wozniacki said.
Wozniacki is currently is in Paris for the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season which begins on Sunday (May 27). At the clay courts of Roland Garros, the 27-year-old will take on America's Danielle Collins in the first round fixture on the opening day itself .
But that won't deter her from supporting her team.
"We've found a place to watch it on a big screen with friends and family and we'll be sending off positive vibes your way and supporting and cheering you on. I'll be excited. Good luck everyone!," added Wozniacki, who had once shown her passion for the Reds by wearing a Steven Gerrard signed training jersey on court during the Qatar Open tennis tournament ahead of Liverpool's Europa League fixture against Sparta Prague.
