Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Tottenham: Bale, Winks and Ndombele see Mourinho's men through cup scare

By Dom Farrell
Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale equalised at Wycombe before Tottenham left it late with goals from Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele in the FA Cup.

London, January 26: Tottenham were forced to come from behind before securing a 4-1 FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The Championship's bottom club stunned their Premier League opponents when Fred Onyedinma capitalised on fine work by Uche Ikpeazu.

Gareth Bale went close either side of the opener and was on hand to level in first-half stoppage time.

Bale must earn his minutes, he will not be given them - Mourinho

Spurs dominated after the break, although Jose Mourinho felt the need to introduce Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele - the latter sealing a place in round five with a late brace after Harry Winks' classy 20-yard chip gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the 86th-minute.

More GARETH BALE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 5 - 1 GTF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More