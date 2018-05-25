Football

Xavi 'thrilled' to sign two-year Al Sadd extension

Former Barcelona and Sapin star Xavi extends contract with Al Sadd
Doha, May 25: Xavi described himself as "thrilled" after signing a two-year contract extension with Al Sadd.

The Doha club confirmed the news on Thursday (May 24) in a move that will see the former Barcelona and Spain star still playing at the age of 40.

And Xavi, who made the switch to Al Sadd in 2015 after a trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, was excited to extend his stay.

"I am happy to keep on being a part of the Al Sadd family for two more years," he said.

"I am delighted to be at the club and with its fans. Everyone here is one big family and I am satisfied and thrilled to continue."

Xavi won 133 caps for Spain, playing a key role in the side that triumphed in successive European Championships either side of World Cup glory in 2010.

His Barca career spanned 17 years and saw Xavi make 869 appearances, scoring 97 goals.

Al Sadd have won the Qatar Cup, Emir Cup and Sheikh Jassim Cup during Xavi's stay.

Source: OPTA

football xavi al sadd
Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
