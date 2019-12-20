Year Ender 2019: Four best wingers in Premier League

Kolkata, December 20: We are approaching the end of 2019, which has been quite an eventful one for English football. After a long time, the UEFA Champions League returned to England as Liverpool won the elite competition of Europe for the sixth time in their history.
In fact, both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League had all-European battles in the finals which indeed was a great advertisement for the clubs from the region.
Here, we will look at the best four wingers in the Premier League during the calendar year of 2019.
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
The South Korea international has had a sensational 2019 and became the key player of Spurs even ahead of Harry Kane. He has already scored 10 goals and provided nine assists this season and had an excellent second half of the last season as well. The 27-year-old was a key player in Spurs' sensational run to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season even though they eventually lost out to Liverpool for the biggest glory in European football.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Salah's first season at Liverpool was so good that expectations went to a whole new level from the Egyptian superstar. He had a superb 2019 which would be a dream for most players, but still became a victim of his own success. Salah has responded every time Liverpool needed him and despite not getting the limelight, he keeps on performing and already has 13 goals and sevenassists so far this season which is a phenomenal record.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
The Englishman has become the key player in the Manchester City attack off late and he just keeps on performing. The 25-year-old has taken his game to a different level under Pep Guardiola. He already has 18 goals and fiveassists to his name in the 2019-20 season which speaks for his contribution to the Premier League champions.
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Since the last season, Mane has become the most consistent member of the feared attacking trio of Liverpool. The Senegalese finished fourth in the Balon d'Or race behind Lionel Messi, team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo and that is a testament of the quality he has shown in recent times. The 27-year-old already has 13 goals and nine assists to his name this season.