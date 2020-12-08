Year in Review: Five best full-backs in Premier League 2020

Kolkata, December 8: The position that has gone a complete transformation over the years is the full-back and at the moment, there are a number of quality players in that role in Premier League.
Here we take look at five of the best in the full-back position who excelled in Premier League in 2020.
Serge Aurier - Tottenham Hotspur
The 27-year-old Ivorian seems to have earned the trust of Jose Mourinho and the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolves in the summer has been a key factor in the former Paris Saint-Germain in raising his game. Aurier has shared the right full-back position with Doherty this season and has been pretty solid for the Lilywhites.
Lucas Digne - Everton
The Frenchman, who was formerly in the books of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League since his move to Goodison Park. Thanks to his sheer pace and excellent delivery, Digne is a menace when he runs through the left flank and he is more than decent when it comes to defending.
Ben Chilwell - Chelsea
The Blues signed him from Leicester City for around £50 million and the fee itself suggests how good the English left-back is. The 23-year-old has made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge. The first choice for England in the national team, Chillwell's transition from Leicester City to Chelsea has been remarkably smooth as he maintains his position as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
In the last couple of years, the two standout full-backs in not just the Premier League but across Europe have both been from Liverpool and it is really a close call between them. However, we would place Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold just below his team-mate Andrew Robertson as the later is as good in both defence and attack.
Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
Robertson might have lost out to his right-back counterpart Alexander-Arnold in the assists race in the last two seasons but it has to be said that he is more reliable thanks to his all-round game. At the moment, there is hardly anyone better in world football than the 26-year-old as an all-round full-back.