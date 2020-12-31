Year in review: Five most impressive youngsters in Bundesliga 2020

Kolkata, December 31: Bundesliga has always rewarded promising youngsters opportunities when they deserve it and the results are there to see.
As the year 2020 winds down, we look at five best youngsters in Bundesliga who made their names.
Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen
The youngster, who is most comfortable playing in the number ten role, was signed from FC Koln in January 2020. At just 17, Wirtz is already a key member of Peter Bosz's side having scored five goals and provided as many assists this season in 18 games.
Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen
Yet another Leverkusen player who makes the list is the in-form Tapsoba. The powerful defender has been ever-impressive since joining Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in January and has the potential to become one of the most complete central defenders in coming years.
Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
The 20-year-old Canada international has made such an impact that he could be considered as the standout player in his position alongside Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson. Davies was a key figure behind the Bavarians winning the treble last season and has been impressive this season as well.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
One of the most in-demand players in world football right now, Sancho is destined for bigger things in future. Even though the form of the England international has dipped this season he still has four goals and nine assists in all competitions.
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Another jewel and arguably the most precious one in Dortmund's crown, Haaland has been one of the very best strikers in the world. The 20-year-old has 33 goals and six assists from just 32 games and could become even better in years to come.