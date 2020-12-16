Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yearender 2020: Best of La Liga on social media

By
Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane can breathe easy for now after Real prevailed in the Madrid derby.

Bengaluru, December 16: As curtains are set to come down on a tumultuous year 2020, most of the La Liga players and clubs continue to remain very active on various social media platforms.

The week that went by saw the first Madrid derby of the season and it was played out on Saturday (December 12) night, with Real Madrid overcoming bitter rivals Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Alfredo Di Stefano.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a quick look at some of the top social media moments from around La Liga.

Madrid derby

The Madrid derby was a big one for Los Blancos and they celebrated it accordingly on social media.

Players such as captain Sergio Ramos and goalscorer Casemiro sharing triumphant messages with their millions of followers around the world.

A video on fans

With fans still unable to go to the stadiums as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Athletic Club have put together an inspirational video about the supporters' eventual return.

The Bilbao-based club have teased this video on their social media channels, with the full feature to be released on December 17.

Picturesque Valencia

The December sun has made for some excellent sunset photos in the past week and Valencia have shared stunning shots of the Mediterranean city.

These photos quickly picked up thousands of likes on social media, with fans from around the world admiring the images.

Dedicating a goal

Huesca picked up their first victory of the season over Alaves with goalscorer Javi Ontiveros dedicating his match-winning goal to his grandmother who is currently in hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Ontiveros teared up during his post-match interview and received messages of support from across Spain, while he later posted a message on his Twitter account: "Grandmother, I love you. We wait for you at home."

Solidarity!

Sevilla beat Getafe 1-0 away from home thanks to a late Xabier Etxeita own goal, and seeing Burnley do the same to Arsenal over in England, the club's English-language account posted a light-hearted post expressing ‘own goal' solidarity!

It quickly went viral, racking up over 40,000 retweets by Monday morning.

More YEARENDER 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 3 - 1 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 8:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More