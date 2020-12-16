Yearender 2020: Best of La Liga on social media

|
Madrid derby
The Madrid derby was a big one for Los Blancos and they celebrated it accordingly on social media.
Players such as captain Sergio Ramos and goalscorer Casemiro sharing triumphant messages with their millions of followers around the world.
|
A video on fans
With fans still unable to go to the stadiums as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Athletic Club have put together an inspirational video about the supporters' eventual return.
The Bilbao-based club have teased this video on their social media channels, with the full feature to be released on December 17.
|
Picturesque Valencia
The December sun has made for some excellent sunset photos in the past week and Valencia have shared stunning shots of the Mediterranean city.
These photos quickly picked up thousands of likes on social media, with fans from around the world admiring the images.
|
Dedicating a goal
Huesca picked up their first victory of the season over Alaves with goalscorer Javi Ontiveros dedicating his match-winning goal to his grandmother who is currently in hospital due to COVID-19 complications.
Ontiveros teared up during his post-match interview and received messages of support from across Spain, while he later posted a message on his Twitter account: "Grandmother, I love you. We wait for you at home."
|
Solidarity!
Sevilla beat Getafe 1-0 away from home thanks to a late Xabier Etxeita own goal, and seeing Burnley do the same to Arsenal over in England, the club's English-language account posted a light-hearted post expressing ‘own goal' solidarity!
It quickly went viral, racking up over 40,000 retweets by Monday morning.