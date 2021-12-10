Yearender 2021: Three most improved Premier League clubs

Kolkata, December 10: Year 2021 has been an eventful one for football. This year had no shortage of surprises. We witnessed some massive transfers taking place during the summer transfer window while some long-drawn rumours failing to materialise.
We have seen some big teams struggle for form this year while there have also been some teams who have improved drastically.
Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton were 16th in the table at the start of 2021 and they held the same position at the end of the 2020-21 campaign as well. However, they seem to have improved by leaps and bounds this season as the Seagulls currently find themselves ninth in the table. Greame Potter's eye-catching brand of football at the Amex Stadium has earned plenty of plaudits. Brighton love to play possession football and their pressing has also been pretty impressive. They have got some fantastic results in their favour this season and could even have possibly been competing for top four places if their finishing were up to the mark.
West Ham United
Thr Hammers finished sixth last season with 65 points, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification by just two points. West Ham have started this season exactly from where they finished last term and currently find themselves fourth in the table. David Moyes' side have improved drastically since the turn of the year and if they can continue their strong run of form, they can potentially cement themselves as a top four side in years to come. West Ham look very well-drilled and have impressed both defensively as well as when going forward and a few big signings can take the club to the next level.
Chelsea
Chelsea were a very different side from what they are now when 2021 started. The Blues failed to find any kind of consistency under Frank Lampard but the arrival of Thomas Tuchel on January 26th changed everything. Tuchel made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge and helped Chelsea finish fourth in the table while also clinching the Champions League with the Blues. Chelsea have continued their progress this season and have been involved in what appears to be a three-horse race for the title. Tuchel has not been at the club for even a whole year yet and has already made so much of difference. The East London club already appear to be at the level of Manchester City and Liverpool and could potentially overtake the two clubs in near future.