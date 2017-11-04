Messi set to scale Mount 600 in Barcelona

Bengaluru, November 4: Barcelona star Lionel Messi will celebrate his 600th start for the Catalans at Camp Nou in the La Liga tie against Sevilla on Saturday (November 4).
The match begins at 1.15 am IST (Sunday).
Video - #LionelMessi set for 600th game for @FCBarcelona https://t.co/2js0zOQ1RY pic.twitter.com/KQ0xphxJyS— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 4, 2017
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner becomes only the third player to reach the milestone for the club after ex-playmaker Xavi Hernandez (767 appearances) and the current captain Andres Iniesta (642).
In his 599 games since 2004 the 30-year-old Argentinian legend has scored 523 goals all competitions to be the club's all-time top scorer and the top scorer in La Liga with 360.
Lionel Messi for Barcelona across all competitions since the start of last season:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2017
67 games
70 goals
Ahead of the game. pic.twitter.com/rlYMYz9Ru3
Press 🔊 |— FCBdaily (@FCBdailyy) November 3, 2017
On Saturday if Lionel Messi play against Sevilla it will be his game number 600 for Barça. #Messi600
GOAT is a There. pic.twitter.com/USEk0L7fpa
Manager Ernesto Valverde has called it a monstrous achievement.
"It's monstrous, 600 matches for the same club, with all the goals he's scored, and all those assists, with all his vivacity," said Valverde at the pre-match press conference.
Against Sevilla, Messi also has the opportunity to add to his La Liga season-leading 12- goal haul.
He netted his 12th during the 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao last week.
In a stark contrast, his striking partner upfront, Luis Suarez has endured a torrid time, finding the net only three times this season.