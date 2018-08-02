Football

Japan's Yoshinori Muto finalises Newcastle United move from Mainz

Written By: OPTA
London, August 2: Newcastle United have completed the signing of striker Yoshinori Muto after he was awarded a work permit.

The Magpies had to wait for the relevant documents to be ratified in order to complete the deal, despite Muto having already agreed a four-year contract.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the process has been completed, meaning he becomes their fifth signing of the transfer window, following Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schar and the loan deal for Kenedy.

However, the 26-year-old will have to miss Saturday's friendly with Augsburg while he waits to be granted a visa.

"As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club," said Muto, who joins from Mainz for a reported £9.5million fee.

"I hope to achieve good results – that is what I am here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle's history."

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez added: "I am really pleased to have Yoshinori Muto with us. We were following him for quite a while.

"Hopefully, he can bring us his energy and work rate and help the team to improve and be better for the new season."

The news is a boost for Benitez, who admitted after Wednesday's 4-0 friendly loss to Braga that he is "really worried" about Newcastle's hopes for the season.

"When things are not going well off the pitch you can see a reflection on the pitch," said the Spaniard, who admitted "everything" behind the scenes gave him cause for concern.

"The fans have to be concerned, we are concerned. I'm really worried."

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 19:40 [IST]
