Manchester City want Bundesliga midfielder for a bargain fee: Should Guardiola get him this summer?

Kolkata, March 29: Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria who could be sold for a bargain fee this summer.
City enquired about the midfielder last summer also, but now could make a formal approach soon as per the latest rumours.
They however could face competition from neighbours Manchester United who are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.
Zakaria's season so far
Though Zakaria missed the early stages of the campaign because of a knee injury, he still has managed to play 24 matches with one goal to his name across all competitions. Playing as a number six under Marco Rose's system he has averaged 1.3 tackles, 0.6 key passes, 1.0 clearances with 89 per cent passing accuracy.
Transfer fee
With his contract set to run out in 2022 and coupled with financial struggles brought upon by COVID-19, Gladbach reportedly are ready to sell him for a lower fee than they would have preferred to. It is presumed that the German side perhaps could be forced to accept an offer of around €20m.
Should City sign him?
Veteran Fernandinho could depart City when his contract expires in the summer. Given that Zakaria is available for such a lower fee, it could be a good business deal for City.