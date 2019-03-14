Football

Mourinho: Perfect reunion for Zidane and Real Madrid

By Opta
Jose Mourinho backs returning Zinedine Zidane
London, March 14: Jose Mourinho has described the reunion of Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid as "perfect".

Having coached the Spanish giants between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho had been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Santiago Solari, who was sacked following Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.

Former club chief Ramon Calderon revealed to Love Sport Radio that president Florentino Perez preferred Mourinho, but pressure from the senior leaders in the Madrid locker room, including captain Sergio Ramos, swayed him towards Zidane.

The Portuguese, who was dismissed as Manchester United manager in December 2018, has given Zidane his endorsement by backing the Frenchman to "show how good he is."

During his 28 months in charge between January 2016 and May 2018, Zidane led Madrid to three straight Champions League titles, a La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA World Club Cups.

His second spell kicks-off with a home tie against Celta Vigo on March 16. Madrid sit 12 points off the top of the table with 11 games remaining.

"I think it's perfect with the fantastic things he's done in recent years," Mourinho told El Chiringuito, as reported in Spanish media outlet Marca.

"It's perfect for me, perfect for Madrid, perfect for him.

"It's a great opportunity to show how good he is, especially now with a new project. I think he's great."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
