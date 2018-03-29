Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken 95% pay cut to join LA Galaxy

London, March 29: Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly taken a 95 percent pay cut to sign for LA Galaxy from Manchester United.
The Swedish striker announced his arrival at the Major League Soccer side last week by taking out a full-page advert in the LA Times.
However, despite his excitement at a new start in the States, his wage packet will take a huge hit when he heads to the West Coast.
Ibrahimovic, 36, was on a bumper £19m-a-year at Old Trafford – which worked out at around £365,000-a-week.
But reports have revealed have revealed that his new figures are much lower due to the wage restrictions in place within the MLS.
Teams are only allowed four franchise player spots, while their wage limit cannot exceed £2.8m per annum.
And that means Ibrahimovic’s deal is for £16,000-a-week and £850,000 yearly.
The iconic forward has graced the pitch for some of the biggest clubs in Europe over his years and will now embrace the American club that has attracted star European players like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and many more.
Ibrahimovic has been a success at every club he has played for like Juventus, Milan, Inter, Barcelona, Ajax and Manchester United.
And it is the hunger of lifting more silverware that has led to him joining Galaxy.
Ibrahimovic explained: "After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there.
"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win, and I chose the Galaxy to do that."
Meanwhile, the star forward returned to Manchester United on Wednesday to bid farewell to his teammates.
Eric Bailly offered his own goodbye to Ibrahimovic on social media after his former teammate made a visit to Carrington.
Bailly told the 36-year-old to "f*** off" last week after he confirmed his exit in typical Zlatan fashion on Instagram.
And the Ivorian was at it again on Wednesday, as the bizarre relationship came to an end.
He uploaded a clip with Paul Pogba, as Ibrahimovic spoke to Romelu Lukaku in the distance.
Bailly yelled over to the Swede: "Zlatan, I kill you my friend" - much to his and Pogba's humour.
The bromance continued as Bailly added another post, with Ibrahimovic questioning: "What do you mean 'f*** off'? Eh?' - before raising his fist to the defender.
