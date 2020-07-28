Football
Ibrahimovic has helped bring back 'real Milan', says Calhanoglu

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, July 28: Hakan Calhanoglu praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impact at San Siro, saying the "real Milan" had returned.

Since the season restarted last month, Milan are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions and sit sixth in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic has scored eight goals in 18 matches since returning to Milan in January, and the 38-year-old is reportedly set to extend his stay beyond this season.

Calhanoglu lauded Ibrahimovic, telling Sky Sport: "I think this is the real Milan.

"We are a team that always wants to win, with great mentality and passion. Zlatan has helped us with this and it is important for us.

"But the championship is not over yet and we look forward to next season."

Milan's turnaround under Stefano Pioli led to the coach extending his contract until 2022 despite constant speculation over his future amid links to Ralf Rangnick.

Calhanoglu, who is out of contract next year, is happy Pioli is staying – and he too wants to remain at Milan.

"I want to stay at Milan. I chose this team with the heart and I still want to wear this shirt," he said.

"I am happy that Pioli has been confirmed. He also went through a difficult moment since everyone was talking about Rangnick."

Milan make the trip to Sampdoria in Serie A action on Wednesday (July 29).

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
