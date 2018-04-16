Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at World Cup return

Bengaluru, April 16: Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed on Twitter that he is open to play for Sweden in the World Cup.
The LA Galaxy striker had announced his retirement from international duty but now looks like rejoining them in Russia this summer.
He wrote on Twitter: "The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhoga #FifaWorldCup2018."
"Skyhoga" means "sky high" in Swedish.
The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018
Ibrahimovic is his country's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances from 2001 to 2016 and he also served as captain from 2010 until his retirement and his 40-yard bicycle kick against England even won the 2013 Puskas Award.
The former Manchester United striker last represented his country at Euro 2016 where he played every minute of their three group matches but registered just one shot on target for the entire tournament as the side crashed out.
The Swede announced his international retirement on June 21 2016 but fans have clamoured for his return since Sweden qualified for Russia.
Recent reports claimed FIFA rules will ban he superstar striker from returning, due to his partnership with Malta-based gambling company Bethard.
However the 36-year-old said: "FIFA can't stop me. If I want to be there, I'll be there.
"Just as with the national team, if I want to play, I'll play. This is not a question for Fifa, it's a question for me and what I want."
Ibrahimovic completed his move from Manchester United to Galaxy last month and scored a wondergoal on his debut in the Los Angeles derby.
Even at the twilight of his career, Ibrahimovic is capable of big things and it will be a huge boost to Sweden if one of their greatest players ever comes back to the setup to represent them in the World Cup for which they worked really hard.
