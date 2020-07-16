Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Lion' Ibrahimovic helping Milan grow, says Pioli

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, July 16: Stefano Pioli praised "lion" Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes the star forward is helping Milan grow after a 3-1 win over Parma.

Milan came from behind at San Siro on Wednesday (July 15) and sit seventh in Serie A, boosting their chances of European qualification.

After Jasmin Kurtic gave Parma the lead, goals from Franck Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu saw Milan to victory.

Ibrahimovic played 90 minutes and Pioli said the 38-year-old's determination was pushing Milan.

"He demands the maximum from himself and from others," the Milan coach told Sky Sport Italia.

"He knows that the team is growing and he is giving his best, then he becomes a lion on the field. He gets very angry, sometimes out of turn, but we know how he is made.

"His anger is positive … it is a determination that has made us and is making us grow.

"The mental strength of the team has increased, we are more aware of our quality."

Milan had found themselves behind before Kessie produced a moment of magic, the 23-year-old's 30-yard rocket bringing his side level.

Kessie is up to four league goals this season and Pioli said he was happy with the midfielder.

"He and I had some relationship difficulties, then we understood each other better," he said.

"I think it is essential to get the most out of players. He is proving to be a very high level player."

Milan are in action again on Saturday, when they host Bologna.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ROM 2 - 1 VER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue