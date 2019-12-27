Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan for a second spell at Serie A club

By
Milan, Dec 27: In a big development, Serie A side AC Milan have confirmed the return of free-agent striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old Swedish star forward helped Milan win the Serie A title during his previous two-season spell at San Siro. The striker played for AC Milan in the two-season 2010/11 and 2011/12 recording 85 appearances, 56 goals and significantly contributing to the achievement of the 18th Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup. Ibrahimovic had been linked with a return to the Italian club as the superstar prepared to leave LA Galaxy at the end of his contract.

In an official statement, the Italian club said, "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one."

Zlatan's extraordinary career began with Malmö Fotbollförening. He then moved to play with AFC Ajax, Juventus FC, FC Internazionale, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy, recording a total of 788 appearances and 473 goals.

Among the various individual awards, Ibrahimovic has been top scorer five times (twice in Serie A) and has won 11 editions of the "Guldbollen", the prize given to the best Swedish footballer. In Serie A he has been named the League's best player three times and best foreign player five times.

Zlatan's first words as a Rossonero player were: "I'm coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen".

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
