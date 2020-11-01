Udinese 1-2 Milan: Ibrahimovic's scoring streak continues as Pioli's men stretch unbeaten run to 24

Milan, November 1: Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his remarkable scoring streak with an acrobatic late strike to secure Milan a 2-1 win over Udinese, stretching the Rossoneri's unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games.
Stefano Pioli's men appeared to be heading for an underwhelming draw with a side that had lost all but one of their first five Serie A games this term, but Ibrahimovic was decisive in the latter stages as he became the first Milan player to score in six successive league appearances since he accomplished the feat in 2012.
The 39-year-old Swede – who scored braces in each of his previous three league outings – had already made a telling contribution in setting up Franck Kessie's empathic opener.
Hosts Udinese levelled through a Rodrigo de Paul penalty just two minutes into the second half, but Milan pressed for a late winner and it duly arrived via Ibrahimovic, whose close-range bicycle kick opened up a four-point cushion at the Serie A summit for at least a couple of hours.
3 - Only three times a #ACMilan’s player has scored in six Serie A matches in a row in the three points for a win era, since 1994/95: - Andriy Shevchenko (in 2001) - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic (current streak and also in 2012). Supremacy.#UdineseMilan #SerieA pic.twitter.com/SPr3eaFqTp
— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 1, 2020