Football
Ibrahimovic targets Serie A return to a club that 'has to win again'

By Dejan Kalinic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 59 goals in 89 games for Milan between 2010 and 2012
Milan, December 4: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has indicated he will return to Serie A, saying he will join a club that "has to win again".

Ibrahimovic, 38, has been heavily linked with a return to former club Milan after confirming his departure from MLS side LA Galaxy last month.

The star striker is set to be back in Serie A and he could end up at San Siro, where he has played for Milan and Inter previously.

"I will go to a club that has to win again, that has to renew its history, which is looking for a challenge against everyone," Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.

"See you soon in Italy."

Ibrahimovic scored 59 goals in 89 games for Milan between 2010 and 2012, winning a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana.

Milan desperately need to add firepower after netting just 13 times in 14 league games this season to sit 11th in the table.

Ibrahimovic, who struck 53 goals in 58 games for the Galaxy, said there were multiple factors when it came to deciding his next club.

"Only in this way will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again," he said.

"As a footballer it is not just a matter of choosing a team. There are other factors that must fit in, even in the interests of my family."

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
