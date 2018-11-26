Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Zurich, the home of FIFA to get a football stadium

By
Zurich will soon get a purpose-built football stadium.
Zurich will soon get a purpose-built football stadium.

Zurich, November 26: Football's global governing body's (FIFA) head office in Zurich is finally set to get a purpose-built football stadium after voters gave the green light to the project in a local referendum.

The Zurich city government said that 54 per cent of voters were in favour of building an 18,000-capacity stadium on the site of the old Hardturm ground which was closed and demolished in 2007.

The stadium in the home of FIFA will be shared by local clubs Grasshoppers and FC Zurich and will be privately financed, the clubs have said.

In a previous referendum in 2013, voters rejected plans to build the stadium using public money.

The two clubs currently use the Letzigrund athletics stadium as their home ground but the venue is often criticised for its lukewarm atmosphere and for the distance between spectators and the pitch.

The old Hardturm stadium was opened in 1929, was home only to Grasshoppers and hosted matches at the 1954 World Cup.

Grasshoppers have won a record 27 Swiss titles but none since they moved to the Letzigrund.

(With inputs from Agencies).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs AUS: REPORT CARD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue