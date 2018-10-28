English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Champions Trophy: India edge past Japan to set up title clash with Pakistan

By
manpreet

Muscat, October 27: Defending champions India survived a scare as the Men in Blue set up a mouthwatering title clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. It was a battle of nerves as the Manpreet Singh-led side held on to their nerves to defeat Asian Games gold medallists Japan 3-2 in the second semi-final of the Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Muscat on Saturday (October 27).

Earlier in the first semi-final, Pakistan had edged Malaysia 3-1 in the shoot-out. In regulation time Pakistan and Malaysia had played out a thrilling 4-4 draw to drag the match into the shootouts.

The Indian team had entered the semis unbeaten and start off in a strong way from the first minute. Gurjant Singh(19’), Chinglensana (44’) and Dilpreet Singh (55’) scored for the champs, while Hirotaka Wakaru (22’) and Hirotaka Zendana (56’) found the back of the net for Japan.

Despite a strong start, the Indian team failed to create clear shots on goal. They were awarded their first penalty in the second minute itself, but drag-flicker Harmanpreet failed to convert it.

India kept pressing on the goal but Japanese goalkeeper held on, before Gurjant Singh put India in the lead in the 19th minute. But the lead was short-lived as Japan bounced back immediately in the 22nd minute as Wakaru converted a penalty corner to level the scores.

With scores level, India earned back-to-back penalties in the 26th minute but once again failed to convert it. At half-break the game remained level at 1-1.

Following the break, India earned another PC at the 44th minute and got the lead back as Chinglensana made no mistake to hand India back the lead. India kept possession thereon and Dilpreet struck a superb solo goal to increase the champs lead to 3-1.

But the see-saw continued as Japan earned their third PC and Zendana converted it to narrow down the lead. From there on it was a matter of nerves as India held on for the last four minutes to seal their place in the final.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday, while Japan will player Malaysia in the third-place playoff.

Asian Champions Trophy Final: India vs Pakistan on Sunday (October 28) at 10:40pm IST

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ATM 1 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 1:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue