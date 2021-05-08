English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

COVID-19: Moscow Olympic gold medallist and former hockey coach MK Kaushik dead

By Pti
Credit: Twitter/Rani Rampal
Credit: Twitter/Rani Rampal

New Delhi, May 5: Former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik on Saturday died after battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.

Kaushik, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home here.

Hockey fraternity mourns the death of Ravinder Pal Singh

"He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now," his son Ehsan told PTI.

Kaushik had coached both the senior men and women's teams. Under his coaching, India men's team won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Also, Indian women's team had won bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 under his coaching. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1998, before being bestowed with the Dronacharya award in 2002.

India is battling a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which is causing 3000 deaths everyday.

More INDIA News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SHU 0 - 2 CRY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 20:13 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments