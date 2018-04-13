CWG 2018, hockey: India women look to grab bronze in playoff against England

The Indian team endured a disheartening defeat in the semi-final match against hosts Australia as they lost to a solitary goal from Grace Stewart. However, they will have the chance to redeem themselves as they take on England, whom they had defeated 2-1 in a Pool A match earlier in the competition. It will be a tough encounter yet again for the Indian team as England will also be aiming to finish their campaign on a good note after having lost their semi-final match against New Zealand.

India can take the positives from their performance in the semi-final against the defending gold medalists as they kept a resolute defensive structure. However, the worrying aspect for the team could be their efforts in front of the opposition's goal where they were not efficient enough.

England, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand 1-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the scores remained 0-0 after regulation time. The stand-out performer for the World No 2 team was their goalkeeper, Madeleine Hinch, who made a total of eight saves in the match, including one penalty corner.

Both India and England endured defeats which must be hard to take for the players as they could not manage to progress to the Final match. But India's Captain Rani is determined to make amends by securing the bronze medal. The 23-year-old forward said, "We are all very disappointed that we could not qualify for the gold medal match because it was our target for the Commonwealth Games. But my team can take the positives from their performance against a strong Australian side who were playing in front of their home crowd.

"I felt we had our chances in the match, but we didn't manage to convert them. However, we need to keep our chins up as we have an important match ahead of us against England. The Bronze Medal match gives us the opportunity to end our campaign on a good note and prepare for the future tournaments with confidence in ourselves," said Rani.

India vs England

Bronze medal match

Women's hockey

At 6 am (Saturday, March 14)

Live on Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD

Streaming on SonyLIV.com

Source: Hockey India