CWG 2022: Hockey: Current and former women's team players share memorable experiences

Missed gold, but great experience overall: Former captain

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Asunta Lakra recalled her favourite moment from the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, where India clinched Silver after losing 0-1 to the hosts Australia in the final.

"It was my first major tournament with the Senior team and I scored my first goal in the opening game itself against Australia, so it is my favourite memory of the Commonwealth Games. We missed the Gold medal with a very narrow margin, but it was a great experience overall. We finished second in the pool stage and then defeated New Zealand 1-0 in the semi-Final to ensure the Indian Women's Hockey Team's second consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games," said Asunta.

Will give our best to create history in Birmingham: Navjot

Meanwhile, current players Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur also shared their memorable Commonwealth Games moments.

Navjot, who featured in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, said, "This will be my third Commonwealth Games, and it's always an honour to represent India at the prestigious tournament. The win against England in the Pool stage in the last edition is one of my best memories of the tournament. We missed out on winning a medal, but we will give our best to create history in Birmingham."

Always special to contribute to team's win: Navneet

Navneet too stated that the win against England in the pool stage match has been her most memorable moment of the quadrennial games so far.

"I scored a goal in that match, and it is always a special feeling to contribute to the team's win. It was also my career's first Commonwealth Games. I still remember each and every moment of it," she expressed.

India to open campaign against Ghana

The Indian team is currently carrying out a final preparation camp in Nottingham. They will leave for Birmingham on Saturday (July 23) to take part in the marquee event, which is scheduled to begin from July 29th.

The Indian team, captained by Savita, will square off against Ghana (18:30 IST) in the opening match on 29 July, before playing Wales (23:30 IST) on 30 July, England (18:30 IST) on 02 August and Canada (15:30 IST) on 03 August in the pool stage.

The matches will be telecast on the Sony Network.