'Do Cricketers Work Harder?' Ex-India captain raises huge Cricket vs Other Sports concern

Former India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal has voiced concern over the stark contrast in sponsorship opportunities between cricketers and athletes from other sports, despite similar or even greater levels of hard work and achievement.

Speaking at Playcom, a Sports Innovation Expo at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi organised by Sportstar and KPMG, Rampal said while she respects cricket and its athletes, the imbalance in brand endorsements is undeniable.

"We respect every athlete no matter what sport they are in... but do cricketers really work harder than us? Athletes in hockey or athletics put in the same effort, sometimes with greater struggles, yet most sponsorships and endorsements go only to cricketers," she observed.

Rampal highlighted how this disparity discourages young talent from pursuing non-cricket disciplines. "Every parent's biggest question is: if my child plays sport, what will he get? Everyone is running after cricket because even a Ranji Trophy player's life is sorted. But an Olympian athlete, even after playing at the Olympics, still struggles financially. Their families struggle too," she added.

The star forward also reflected on the social perception that certain sports cannot provide financial stability. "So many times we hear parents telling their children, 'this sport will never give you money, so you should study.' Imagine how hard it is for an athlete to play at the highest level while knowing their family has no financial security. This is a reality for many non-cricket players in India."

Cricket in the Olympics: A Double-Edged Sword?

With cricket set to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Rampal acknowledged that the development could further overshadow other sports. "Earlier, the Olympics gave visibility to athletes from disciplines outside cricket. New records were made, new medallists inspired kids. Now that cricket is also a part, I fear people will still follow it more. But I hope fans understand what an Olympic medal means for other athletes as well."

She added that federations, government bodies, and corporates must work together to ensure equitable opportunities. "If we showcase our athletes' activities and bring them into the spotlight, sponsors will come. This collective effort is needed so that other sports don't get lost in cricket's shadow."

A Larger Commercial Opportunity

Industry expert, Neerav Tomar, MD IOS Sports, however, sees cricket's entry into the Olympics differently. He argued that it could expand the commercial pie and bring more attention to India's Olympic movement. "I would differ with Rani's observations here. With cricket's popularity pulling new audiences towards the Games, other athletes could also benefit indirectly by sharing the platform," Tomar, a former squash player himself, remarked.

But Rampal remained firm on the issue of discrimination. "I don't deny there is bias between cricket and other sports. It's time we correct that," she concluded.