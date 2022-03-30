FIH Pro League: England Men's Team arrive in Bhubaneswar for double-header against India

Bhubaneswar, March 30: England Men's hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday (March 29) night for their double-header against the hosts India in the FIH Pro League 2021/22, scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.
The English women's team was also supposed to arrive, but COVID 19 outbreak in the camp along with injuries forced the cancellation of their travel and eventually the postponement of the women's team fixtures.
Upon his arrival, England men's team head coach Zak Jones expressed excitement at the prospect of playing against India at the Kalinga Stadium.
"We are really excited and looking forward to playing at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. Few of the guys have played here before and they know a bit of challenge because India are a good side at the moment," said Jones.
"I
think
we
have
got
a
lot
of
guys
who
haven't
been
here
before,
so
yeah
really
excited
to
come
out
here
and
play
at
this
stadium,
and
also
get
ready
for
the
2023
World
Cup."
With two wins and two losses in four matches, England are currently in 7th position on the FIH Pro League 2021/22 points table. They started their Pro League campaign with wins against Spain, but lost both their matches against Argentina last month.
Reflecting on the team's Pro League performance so far, the England Coach said, "I think we have performed really well so far. We are sort of building game-to-game, and it's really important that we take that momentum and look to get as many results as possible in the Pro League."
Speaking about the team's preparedness ahead of the clash against India, England Captain Tom Sorsby stated, "We are quite a new team, so not necessarily in preparations for India, but this group has got some good experience in the Pro League recently.
"And,
I
think
all
the
experience
we
get
here
will
be
valuable,
especially
between
now
and
coming
back
here
for
the
World
Cup."
"India have been playing really well, they have got some great results. We know they are going to be a tough team to play against, but it's a challenge that we are really looking forward to taking on.
It's
not
often
that
you
get
to
come
out
to
play
in
India
against
the
home
team,
so
just
looking
forward
to
the
challenge
they
are
going
to
give
us,"
Sorsby
added.
India will clash against England on Saturday (April 2) and Sunday (April 3) with the matches starting at 7:30 PM IST on both the days. The matches will be live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Hockey India Release
