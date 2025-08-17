Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Bihar to host inaugural Men's tournament, Mascot named 'Chand' By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 21:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar unveiled the official mascot 'Chand' and the trophy of the Hero Asia Cup 2025 at 'Sankalp', 1 Aney Marg, Patna. He also flagged off the Trophy Glory Tour to mark the countdown to this prestigious tournament.

For the first time, Bihar will host the 12th edition of the Men's Hero Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, which will be held from 29 August to 7 September 2025 at the state-of-the-art International Hockey Stadium in Rajgir Sports Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of great pride for all of us that Bihar is hosting Hero Asia Cup 2025. This will not only showcase our state's ability to host sporting events at an international scale but also strengthen Bihar's global identity in tourism, art and culture. The Rajgir Sports Complex is equipped with world-class infrastructure, where facilities for multiple sports have been developed for training and competitions. I extend my best wishes to all the participating nations and their athletes."

About the Mascot - 'Chand'

The official mascot 'Chand' symbolizes courage, agility, and skill, embodied in the form of India's national animal - the tiger. The red cape represents strength and enthusiasm, while the magician's hat is a humble tribute to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

The name 'Chand' is inspired by Major Dhyan Chand himself, who famously practiced under moonlight, creating hockey history. The mascot also draws inspiration from the pride of Bihar, the tiger of Valmiki Tiger Reserve, reflecting power, swiftness, and confidence.

With a hockey stick in hand and eyes fixed on the goal, 'Chand' embodies discipline, dedication, and the passion to win. The Padma Bhushan insignia on its chest honours Major Dhyan Chand's monumental contribution to Indian hockey. More than a mascot, 'Chand' represents the spirit of hockey, Bihar's pride, and the unifying power of sport.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025

The Hero Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight nations - India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh. The winner of the tournament will earn a direct qualification to the Hockey World Cup.

South Korea has been the most successful team with 5 titles, followed by India and Pakistan with 3 titles each.

The tournament will begin on 29 August 2025, coinciding with National Sports Day and the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand - a fitting tribute to the hockey legend.

Indian Hockey Team goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh said, "The people of Bihar have a deep love for hockey. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has made remarkable progress in sports. Competitions hosted here have already earned national and international recognition. The Rajgir Sports Stadium is equipped with world-class facilities and provides excellent support for players, including hostel amenities. It feels wonderful to be here in Bihar."