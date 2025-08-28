Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

The Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is set to take place from August 29 to September 7, 2025, hosted at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in the historic city of Rajgir, Bihar, India. This prestigious tournament showcases top Asian hockey talent competing not only for continental supremacy but also a coveted spot in the 2026 Hockey World Cup.
Featuring 8 national teams, the event is pivotal as the winner earns direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while other high-performing teams advance to World Cup qualifiers.
The competing teams in the 2025 Asia Cup Hockey include:
Pakistan and Oman withdrew from the tournament, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan taking their places respectively.
The teams are grouped into two pools
Round-robin matches within groups are played first. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s stage, which is another round-robin. Based on Super 4s standings, the top two teams face off in the final on September 7, while the third and fourth place teams contest the bronze medal match the same day.
All match times are in India Standard Time (IST). The opening match features Malaysia against Bangladesh on August 29, kick-starting an exciting festival of hockey.
|Date
|Match
|Group/Stage
|Time (IST)
|August 29, 2025 (Friday)
|Malaysia vs Bangladesh
|Pool B
|9:00 AM
|August 29, 2025 (Friday)
|South Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|Pool B
|11:00 AM
|August 29, 2025 (Friday)
|Japan vs Kazakhstan
|Pool A
|1:00 PM
|August 29, 2025 (Friday)
|India vs China
|Pool A
|3:00 PM
|August 30, 2025 (Saturday)
|Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei
|Pool B
|1:00 PM
|August 30, 2025 (Saturday)
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|3:00 PM
|August 31, 2025 (Sunday)
|China vs Kazakhstan
|Pool A
|1:00 PM
|August 31, 2025 (Sunday)
|Japan vs India
|Pool A
|3:00 PM
|September 1, 2025 (Monday)
|Bangladesh vs South Korea
|Pool B
|1:30 PM
|September 1, 2025 (Monday)
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|Pool B
|3:30 PM
|September 1, 2025 (Monday)
|China vs Japan
|Pool A
|5:30 PM
|September 1, 2025 (Monday)
|India vs Kazakhstan
|Pool A
|7:30 PM
|September 3, 2025 (Wednesday)
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|Classification (5th-8th Place)
|2:30 PM
|September 3, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Super 4s Matches (Two Games)
|Super 4s
|5:00 PM, 7:30 PM
|September 4, 2025 (Thursday)
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A
|Classification (5th-8th Place)
|2:30 PM
|September 4, 2025 (Thursday)
|Super 4s Matches (Two Games)
|Super 4s
|5:00 PM, 7:30 PM
|September 6, 2025 (Saturday)
|Losers M13 vs Losers M16
|Classification (7th-8th Place)
|2:30 PM
|September 6, 2025 (Saturday)
|Super 4s Matches (Two Games)
|Super 4s
|5:00 PM, 7:30 PM
|September 7, 2025 (Sunday)
|Winners M13 vs Winners M16
|Classification (5th-6th Place)
|2:30 PM
|September 7, 2025 (Sunday)
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s
|Match for 3rd Place
|5:00 PM
|September 7, 2025 (Sunday)
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s
|Final - Champion
|7:30 PM
The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 holds immense significance as the winner earns direct qualification for the prestigious 2026 Hockey World Cup. Teams finishing from 2nd to 6th place advance to separate World Cup Qualifiers to be held in early 2026. Consequently, every match carries high stakes, heightening the competition level across all fixtures.
Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels across India, with Sony LIV providing streaming services for mobile and online viewers. The broadcast schedule aligns with the match timings listed above, ensuring every thrilling moment from Rajgir can be followed in real-time.