Hockey: Building on our Tokyo Olympics performance is very important for us: Nikki Pradhan

New Delhi, Sept. 21: Indian women's hockey defender Nikki Pradhan, who has played 112 matches for the national side, expressed that it's very important for the Indian team to build on its brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games in the upcoming months.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team recorded its best-ever finish at the Olympic Games (fourth place) earlier this year.
"I think the way we fought against the best teams in the world showed our hunger and determination to do well at the biggest of stages. However, we still have a lot to prove in the future. It's very important for us to build on our fantastic performance at the Tokyo Games and keep becoming better as a side with each match we play in the future," said the 28-year-old.
When asked about the team's future targets, Pradhan said, "We are definitely looking to win as many tournaments as possible. Our number one goal is to be the best side in the world and we still have a long way to go. We are going to take it one tournament at a time and focus on building our skills on the pitch. We definitely have the talent to take on any side in the world at the moment," said the Defender.
The Indian Women's core-group got together for their first Senior Women's National Coaching Camp at the SAI, Bengaluru post their magnificent run at the Tokyo Games on 13th September 2021. Pradhan expressed that the team is working on a few aspects which they had noted down during the Olympics.
"It's
very
important
for
us
to
learn
from
our
mistakes
and
we
are
focussing
on
all
the
mistakes
we
made
at
the
Tokyo
Games
during
our
current
National
Coaching
Camp.
It's
great
to
be
back
in
camp
after
a
break
and
building
ourselves
as
players
again.
We
noted
down
some
key
aspects
during
the
Olympics
that
we
need
to
work
on
and
we
are
working
on
each
one
of
them
one
by
one
during
the
National
Coaching
Camp,"
said
the
27-year-old.
Source: Hockey India
