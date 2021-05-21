Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh for his re-election to the FIH Athletes Committee

Sreejesh, who has played over 200 matches for the Indian team and has been a part of numerous victories for the national side, first joined the FIH Athletes Committee in 2017. The FIH Athletes Committee consists of current and former players who make recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels, and other bodies on behalf of all athletes to develop and promote various resources and initiatives required for the growth of players and the sport of hockey.

Speaking about being re-elected to the FIH Athletes Committee, Sreejesh said, "I have had the honour of being part of the FIH Athletes Committee since 2017. Over these past four years, I have grown not only individually as a player but the opportunity with the FIH Athletes Committee provided me with a unique chance to understand, observe and express the views of my fellow hockey players. With regular tournaments in Asia such as the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, I get to interact with players from this region and it provides me with a chance to understand their concerns and further discuss the same with the FIH Athletes Committee."

Congratulating Sreejesh on the occasion, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "Apart from his terrific performances on the field, Sreejesh has made invaluable contributions to the growth of hockey off the field as well. Therefore, we are delighted about his re-election to the FIH Athletes Committee. I would like to congratulate Sreejesh on behalf of Hockey India and wish him all the very best for a second term at the FIH Athletes Committee."

Source: HI Release