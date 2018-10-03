English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hockey India drops its High Performance Director David John from selection panel for showing 'bias'

By PTI
Hockey India drops its High Performance Director David John from selection panel for showing bias
File photo: Indian Hockey Team

New Delhi, Oct 3: Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday decided to drop its High Performance Director David John from the men's senior team selection committee for showing "bias" against a few senior players.

Expressing his displeasure at John discussing with the media India's disappointing performance in the Asian Games and its likely fallouts on some players, newly-elected HI President Mushtaque Ahmad decided to remove him from the selection panel.

In a letter to his Secretary General Rajinder Singh, the HI chief said John will not be a part of the selection committee which will pick the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup in November-December. But sources said that John will not be a part of any selection panel from now on.

"I am not happy with David John commenting on individual players who played in Asian Games. As a matter of policy/principle we do not allow discussion on individual players in public domain and John by discussing that has broken all protocols," Mushtaque, who was elected as HI chief on Monday, said.

"Observing the bias of David John against few players of senior men's team, I have decided that John will not be a part of the senior men's selection committee for the World Cup. This is to ensure fairness in selection without any prior bias against anyone in anyone's mind," he said.

Mushtaque also asked Rajinder to report to him after discussing with John as to what he has done in the last two years for the development of Indian hockey at grass root level, on the identification of academies and development of coaching programme for Indian coaches.

A top HI source, however, said that "as of now" John's contract which runs till 2020 Tokyo Olympics is safe.

"As of now, John will continue as High Performance Director. There is no change in that, but he will not henceforth be a part of any selection committee of HI," a source from the HI told PTI on condition of anonymity.

John left for Argentina on Tuesday as part of Indian contingent for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. India is fielding both men's and women's teams in Hockey 5s competition in the Youth Olympics.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MUN 0 - 0 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue