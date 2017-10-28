Hockey: India juniors lose 1-2 to Great Britain, miss out on final berth in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), October 28: The Indian junior men's hockey team lost 1-2 to Great Britain in a hard fought encounter in the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup 2017 at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here on Saturday (October 28).

Raushan Kumar's goal in the 25th minute was not enough for India as Tom Sorsby (20th) and Jack Waller (52nd) guided Great Britain to the final of the tournament.

Going into their last round robin match, India needed a win to qualify for the final, whereas Great Britain only required a draw. It was the latter who started the match brightly as they did not allow the Indians to make the transition from defence to attack.

However, it was India who dominated proceedings towards the end of the first quarter as they won a penalty corner. Pratap Lakra's take was well-saved by Great Britain's goalkeeper Chris Wyver.

In the second quarter, it was Great Britain who took the initiative as they were awarded three penalty corners in the 20th minute, the first two of which were well defended by India. Great Britain were third time lucky when Tom Sorsby's shot slipped past India's Pankaj Rajak.

Five minutes later, India equalised. Maninder Singh found Dilpreet Singh just outside the circle with a calculated pass, and Dilpreet Singh shot at goal, which was deflected into the back of the net by Raushan Kumar to make it 1-1.

The third quarter was an equally balanced period for both the sides as they looked to take an important lead in the match to give themselves a good chance of qualifying for the final. However, neither team could produce any opportunity to score as the teams ended the third quarter locked at 1-1.

In the last quarter, it was Great Britain who got the better goal-scoring chances as they won a penalty corner in the 52nd minute. The PC was converted well by drag-flicker Jack Waller as India went behind 1-2.

India will now face Malaysia in the bronze medal match on Sunday (October 29) at 3.35 pm.