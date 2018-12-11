English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hockey World Cup 2018: Belgium end Pakistan’s campaign; Netherlands crush Canada

By Pti
Belgium thrashed Pakistan to seal quarters berth
Belgium thrashed Pakistan to seal quarters berth

Bhubaneswar, December 11: Three-time champions Netherlands on Tuesday (December 11) mauled lower-ranked Canada 5-0 in the final crossover match to set up a quarterfinal clash against hosts India in the men’s hockey World Cup, here.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's miserable campaign at the men's hockey World Cup finally came to an end after Olympic silver medallists Belgium thrashed the four-time champions 5-0 in the third cross-over match on Tuesday.

Staring the match as favourites, the Red Lions toyed with the Pakistani defence which somehow managed to hold on in the opening 10 minutes.

But once Alexander Hendricks (10th minute) converted a penalty corner, the Pakistani defence broke apart and gates opened up for Belgium. Besides, Hendricks, skipper Thomsa Briels (13th), Cedric Charlier (27th), Sebastian Dockier (35th) and Tom Boon (53rd) were the other goal getters for Belgium.

While Pakistan will pack their bags and return home, Belgium will take Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Red Lions, ranked third in the world, came into the match as outright favourites against the world no. 13 Pakistan and they played like champions, dominating the proceedings for major part of the 60 minutes

Netherlands set date with India

Meanwhile in the second match of the day, dominating the proceedings, Netherlands scored five field goals through Lars Balk (16th minute), Robbert Kemperman (20th), Thijs van Dam (40th, 58th) and Thierry Brinkman (41st) to register the comfortable win at the Kalinga Stadium. Netherlands will now play India in the last-eight round on Thursday.

In the match between world no. 4 Netherlands and world no.11 Canada, the Dutch were early aggressor as they made continuous forays. The Canadians, on the other hand, preferred to sit back and defend while looking for counters to surprise their opponents. Canadian goalkeeper Andrew Charter too made a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the hunt.

The Netherlands' first chance came in the ninth minute but Charter came out of his line to pull off brilliant save and deny Bob de Voogd. Seven seconds from the first quarter Netherlands earned their first penalty corner but Mink van der Weerden’s attempt sailed over the goal.

After 15 minutes of resistance, Canada’s resolute defence finally broke down seconds into the second quarter when an unmarked Lars Balk sliding try from Glenn Schuurman’s pass found the back of the net past Charter. Seconds later Netherlands got a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke but Charter once again came to his side’s rescue to keep away Jeroen Hertzberger’s try.

The Netherlands, however, doubled their lead in the 20th minute through Robbert Kemperman, who slap shot from top of the circle found the Canadian net for the second time in the game. Canada’s James Wallace feeble try from close range was then easily parried away by Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak.

Chances came thick and fast for the Netherlands as Thierry Brinkman was the next to be denied by Charter before the Canadian goalie pulled off another fine save to keep away Hertzberger’s reverse hit. The Dutch resumed the second half at the same pace and continued to mount attacks on the opposition goal and in the process secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 38th minute but the chances went wasted.

The Netherlands tripled their lead in the 40th minute Van Dam scored from a rebound after Seve van Ass’s initial shot was saved by Canada keeper Charter. A minute later, the Dutchmen extended their lead when Brinkman pushed in an open goal after being set up by Kemperman, who beat three Canadian defenders with his brilliant stick work. After wasting another penalty corner, Netherlands made the scoreline 5-0 in their favour two minutes from full time through Van Dam’s second goal of the day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PUN 2 - 0 GOA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 22:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue