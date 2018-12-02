Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs Belgium, Live Updates: Manpreet & Co. look to tame Belgian Red Lions

Bhubaneswar, December 2: Team India are facing their biggest test in the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2018 as they take on world number three Belgium here on Sunday (December 2) in a bid to guarantee themselves a direct entry into the quarterfinals.

India's World Cup campaign took off a bright start as they hammered South Africa 5-0 in their opening game.

Seeking to rewrite history after 43 years, the Indian men's hockey team made a strong start in the elite 16-nation tournament but a higher-ranked Belgium side would pose a major threat to Manpreet Singh and Co.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Belgium were far from impressive in their fighting 2-1 win over lowly Canada and the Indians must be hoping to make the most of Belgium's unimpressive show in their opening game.

The hosts produced a fine display of attacking hockey to outclass South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, although consistency is something India has always lacked. Come Sunday, the Indians will have to be at their best in all departments to get the better of the ever-improving Red Lions, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener.

The Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay impressed against South Africa. While Simranjeet scored a brace, all three other strikers struck a goal each.

The Manpreet Singh-led midfield and the backline too did a decent job the other day but defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will have to be on their toes against the attacking Belgians.

World number five India would also look to better their head-to-head record against Belgium. Since 2013, both teams have played against each other on 19 occasions with India registering five wins as against Belgium's 13. One ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams played each other was in the final edition of the Champions Trophy earlier this year in Breda, Netherlands where India conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw.

India take on Belgium and Akashdeep is confident of the hosts' preparation ahead of the match. .@akashdeeps985, who turned a year older today, is confident about India's preparations for their match against Belgium. He feels that the team has emerged strongly after beating South Africa, 5-0. #INDvBEL #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/AwWvOByXYf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 2, 2018