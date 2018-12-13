Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: India vs Netherlands Live Updates

Bhubaneshwar, December 13: Hosts India take on mighty Netherlands in the fourth quarterfinal of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday (December 13).

Although, India's form is good, history does not favour them against the Dutchmen, who have won five of six in their previous meetings at the World Cup. Meanwhile, in their recent meeting, the pair drew 1-1 earlier this year at the Champions Trophy.

The overall World Cup record also doesn't look that great for the hosts, who last qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament in 1975, when they went all the way to lift the title. So, Manpreet Singh and co will have a huge task on their hands in their meeting Netherlands, who they have never beaten in the World Cup.

As far as the World rankings go, Netherlands are placed fourth, while India are in the fifth position. In the head-to-head records, out of 105 games, India have won 33, lost 48 while the rest ended in draws.

In the tournament, India are unbeaten in three, while Netherlands lost to Germany in the group stage. If India get past the Dutch, they will meet defending champions Australia in the semi-final on Saturday (December 15).

Live Updates: