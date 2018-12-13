Hockey World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: India vs Netherlands Live Updates

Bhubaneshwar, December 13: Hosts India take on mighty Netherlands in the fourth quarterfinal of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday (December 13).
Although, India's form is good, history does not favour them against the Dutchmen, who have won five of six in their previous meetings at the World Cup. Meanwhile, in their recent meeting, the pair drew 1-1 earlier this year at the Champions Trophy.
The overall World Cup record also doesn't look that great for the hosts, who last qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament in 1975, when they went all the way to lift the title. So, Manpreet Singh and co will have a huge task on their hands in their meeting Netherlands, who they have never beaten in the World Cup.
As far as the World rankings go, Netherlands are placed fourth, while India are in the fifth position. In the head-to-head records, out of 105 games, India have won 33, lost 48 while the rest ended in draws.
In the tournament, India are unbeaten in three, while Netherlands lost to Germany in the group stage. If India get past the Dutch, they will meet defending champions Australia in the semi-final on Saturday (December 15).
Live Updates:
At half-time in the third quarter-final, Belgium and Germany are tied at 1-1. The winner of this match will take on England in the semi-finals on December 15.
Meanwhile, Netherlands coach Max Caldas said, "This will be not be the first time. We have played in front of big crowds in pool games and in the past as well. We are used to playing in front of big crowds."
India coach Harendra Singh says, "There is no chance that the opposition can easily be in the driving seat. The boys have tested the crowd and they know how to cope with them. The crowd have always stood with us."
The home support will play a huge factor for India and both the coaches have their say on the crowd.
This is what Amit Rohidas has to say about the support he and teammates get from the huge fan base in India.
Just under two hours for the India vs Netherlands match. Meanwhile, you can follow the third quarter-finals live on Star Sports Select 1. Germany lead Belgium 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.
We spoke about the custodians earlier, now lets take a look at what the winning team will most essentially need. Goals. Both the teams have thrashed their opponents en-route to the quarter-finals with the top scorers tied at three apiece.
The OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018 has been all about goals. Both India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Netherlands' Jeroen Hertzberger have scored 3 goals each. Who'd get ahead in the race and clinch a victory for his team?
The Indian legends who were part of the 1975 World Cup winning squad had some encouraging words to share for the team.
As Team India looks forward to recreating history at the World Cup, the legends of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian team wishes the current players best for their campaign at the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018.
"Whoever goes through our aim would be to give our best. It is a knockout, do-or-die match and there is no second chance. We can't afford to miss chances. At the same time, we need to be cautious and give less chances," says India captain Manpreet Singh.
These two will matter the most. With nine saves, Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh P R edges his counterpart Pirmin Blaak, who has made seven saves so far in the Hockey World Cup 2018.
Not just teams, it's a battle between individuals as well. Who'd be the last man standing and making more saves, the experienced campaigner, Sreejesh P R or the promising, Pirmin Blaak?
In their last five meetings, India and Netherlands have won two apiece, while one game finished in a draw.
With even contests in the last 5 encounters, a riveting battle awaits today between India and Netherlands in their race to make it to the Semi Finals of the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018.
India are in action at 7 PM. Before that Germany take on Belgium at 4.45 PM. Catch all the action on Star Sports Select 1 and HotStar.
The final round of Quarter-Finals will unfold today, as Germany & Belgium would face each other followed by hosts India taking on Netherlands. Watch live on DD Sports, Star Sports India & Hotstar from 4:45 PM IST.

India look to end a 43-year long wait when they take on mighty Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium.