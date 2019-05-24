English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian women lose 0-4 to Korea in inconsequential 3rd match of hockey series

By Pti
Indian women lose 0-4 to Korea in inconsequential 3rd match of hockey series

Jincheon (Korea), May 24: The series already in its pocket, Indian women's hockey team lost 0-4 to hosts South Korea in the inconsequential third and final match of the rubber, here Friday (May 24).

India had earlier registered back-to-back identical 2-1 wins over Korea in the first two games to pocket the series. India's defence was put under huge pressure right from the start as the hosts made successful forays into the striking circle.

The hosts created as many as five penalty corners in the match and converted one in the 29th minute. Jang Heesan opened the scoring for Korea followed by back-to-back goals in the 41st minute from Kim Hyunji and Kang Jina.

The three goals dented India's morale and any chances of a comeback into the match. Lee Yuri's goal in the 53rd minute further sealed the match in favour of the hosts.

"The learning process is always with ups and downs and today was one such experience where we had to deal with setbacks early on and could not recover. But this does not mean we won't learn from this experience," said India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"South Korea is a good team and today they were much better than us. But I am happy with our performances in the first two matches. And now we know what we must improve upon to be fully prepared for the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019," he added.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue