Karnataka Rajyotsava honour on his birthday: No better gift, says hockey star VR Raghunath

Bengaluru, November 1: India hockey international VR Raghunath felt the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the state's highest award for a civilian, is the best gift he could have got on his birthday, which is also on the Rajyotsava Day (November 1).

This year, the state government named three sportspersons - L Shekhar Naik (Cricket for visually impaired), VR Raghunath (Hockey) and Sahana Kumari (High jump) - in its list of 62 eminent personalities for the Rajyotsava Award, which was handed on Wednesday (November 1).

"I obviously can't ask for a better gift," Raghunath, who turned 29, said. "I think it's a great recognition from the state government. It's good that they honour people in various fields - arts, science, music and other categories. I am thrilled that I am one of those (eminent personalities). I feel proud that my work for the last 10 years in the sport of hockey is being recognised by the Karnataka state government."

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a 20gm gold medal and a citation. Raghunath has already been conferred the Arjuna Award, the country's highest honour for achievement in sports. This state award comes a year after the national honour. Raghunath, however, insisted it still feels great to be recognised by his home state. "This is the state's award for sure," he said. "But generally, I never go behind awards. I try to give my best in whatever I take up and whatever comes in my way."

Raghunath also hopes to see more hockey champions rise from the state. "I have achieved a lot in international hockey, guiding the Indian national team to the World No 6 and bagging a lot of titles along the way," he said. "I learn new things everyday in the sport. When the time comes, I hope to give back to the sport which gave me everything and think of taking up a role in administration or coaching in the grassroots. It's good to share my experience with other youngsters and see them achieve great things for the country. I feel one should always give back to the community. That's also the best way to get the state into the next level."

The Kodava brushed off talk of retirement, something reported by a newspaper a couple of months ago, and said he's concentrating on playing for club sides abroad. Raghunath took time off hockey in December last year after the end of a Test series against Australia in which he captained. The drag-flicker, with more than 200 caps and 130 goals to his name, hopes to return to the side one day. But he admits he has to keep playing top-level hockey.

"As for my career, I will play in international leagues for the next two to three years. I will play for clubs in Germany, Holland and Australia. The coaching or administrator role will come after that, maybe three to four years later. That's the second part of my life in sports.

"We should accept the reality when we reach that position. Although I am hoping to return to the national side, I know that I will be 30-plus soon. There's no point of a comeback after that. For now, I am happy my juniors are doing good. We (teammates) have set the stage for them by reaching the ranking of World No 6. It's up to them to carry the team further."