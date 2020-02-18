English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manpreet Singh to lead India against Australia in FIH Pro League

By Pti
Manpreet Singh (left) to lead Indian team against Australia
Manpreet Singh (left) to lead Indian team against Australia

New Delhi, February 18: Hockey India on Tuesday (February 18) announced Manpreet Singh will lead a 24-member team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against world no.2 Australia.

Harmanpreet Singh will be Manpreet's deputy in the matches, scheduled to take place on February 21 and 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian team, which recently climbed to no.4 in the FIH World Rankings, had posted a 2-1 win over World champions Belgium in the first Pro League match, while losing 2-3 in the second game.

The 24-member squad will comprise goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak, besides outfielders Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, are also part of the squad.

"After having two high intensity matches against the World Champions, we will be facing another strong team in Australia," Chief coach Graham Reid said.

We have again gone with a strong group of players who can provide us with a good balance throughout the field, and help us in competing against one of the best teams in the world," he added.

Indian Team: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh.

More MANPREET SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue