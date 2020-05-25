English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milkha Singh: If there was a hockey legend after Dhyan Chand, it was Balbir Singh Senior

By Pti

Chandigarh, May 25: If anyone qualifies to be called a legend in Indian hockey after Dhyan Chand, it's Balbir Singh Senior, said iconic Milkha Singh condoling the death of his 'great friend'. The former hockey skipper breathed his last on Monday (May 25) morning at a city hospital.

Balbir and Milkha competed together at the highest level for the country in their respective games and even worked together for Punjab Sports department in the 1960s.

"I had a very close association with him. The then Punjab Chief Minister Pratap Singh Kairon had brought us to the Sports Department, which we had joined the as Deputy Director," the 'Flying Sikh' told PTI.

RIP Balbir Singh Senior: Hockey Legend cremated with full state honours

"We served in the Department for three decades both on the sports side as well as on physical education side," 90-year-old Milkha said. "We were great friends. He was very close to me and I feel sad that he is not amongst us now. After Dhyan Chand, if there was any (hockey) legend, it was Balbir Singh senior."

Milkha, who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker at the 1960 Games, said the present generation should draw inspiration from the lives of Balbir Singh and Dhyan Chand.

RIP Balbir Singh Senior: Gurbax Singh hails the legendary center-forward as India's best ever scorer

"We did not have facilities but we worked hard and made our country proud. Now, there is every facility, but the standard of hockey, athletics, gymnastics has gone down, though we are doing good in some games like badminton, shooting. I feel coming generations should draw inspiration from our lives," he said.

Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh, who is also sitting Congress MLA from Punjab, also expressed sadness at hockey legend's demise. Pargat said he started playing hockey because of Balbir Singh play and his passing away is a big blow to the sporting world.

Balbir Singh Sr tribute: The Magician who thrilled fans and mesmerised opponents

"During his playing days, people used to talk about his impeccable ball control. He motivated me to play hockey," said Pargat. In a stellar career, Balbir Singh senior won three Olympic gold medals. The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he lived in Chandigarh with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

More MILKHA SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 138,845 | World - 5,494,455
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue