More wins to follow, says Rani Rampal

Bengaluru, November 6: Rani Rampal experienced double delight on Sunday. Under her stewardship, India lifted the Asia Cup after 13 years and her goal paved way for the title win.

Understandably, she felt over the moon and said more such wins could be expected in the future. "It was a great win for the team and I am quite happy to have scored in the crucial juncture. If we keep playing to our potential then we can win more matches and tournaments at the top level," she said.

The 22-year-old Haryana girl has been around for a long time as she first represented India senior team when she was just 15.

Best Moments from Team India’s glorious campaign at the recently concluded 9th Women’s #AsiaCup2017.



Album: https://t.co/vHFhLjmvkI pic.twitter.com/P6oqjHsbGk — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 6, 2017

In 2013, Rani made an instant impact when she scored in the shootout - a similar situation as that of against China on Sunday (November 7) - against England in Germany.

It helped India won the bronze in the event for the first time in their history. So what keeps Rani ticking in pressure situations?

Asia Cup: Playing attacking hockey helped India, says Harendra

Women's Asia Cup: Golden Rani strikes at the death against China to win it for India

"I am coming from a humble background and had nothing easy in my early days. I needed to keep my calm to take things forward and perhaps that upbringing helps me stay focused on pressure situations," she said.

Rani's father Shahabad was working as a cart puller in Haryana to earn a livelihood. But even amidst his struggles, Shahabad found means and ways to support his daughter's sporting ambitions.

"Having supportive parents is an essential element for any sportsperson to succeed and I a quite lucky in that aspect," she said.

Rani was also effusive in her praise of coach Harendra Singh and her teammates. "Harendra sir actually supports the team in all possible ways - from the technical to mental corners of the game. We all know him for a while now and it's easy to work with him.

"This team has a lot of young players and they keep the spirit of the team going. It is indeed a great moment for all of us to get qualified for the World Cup as the winners of Asia Cup," she said.