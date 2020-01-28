English
My Team11 launches 'Hockey Fantasy', adds another major Indian sport to its fantasy gaming portfolio

By
Vinit Godara - Co-Founder and CEO, My Team11
Vinit Godara - Co-Founder and CEO, My Team11

New Delhi, January 28: One of India's leading fantasy sports platforms My Team11, has now added Hockey to their inventory. 'Hockey Fantasy' now available to users will make it the sixth major fantasy sports offering that My Team11 will have on its rapidly growing network of national and global users, following offerings in Cricket, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, and Kabaddi, launched earlier.

The offering was initially launched on January 8, 2020. The first live activation happened three days later during the match between China vs. Netherlands Women's hockey teams.

Thus far, eleven hockey fixtures have been played out on the platform and already, 'Hockey Fantasy' has now amassed over a staggering 1.5 Lakh users on My Team11's platform.

This move serves as yet another anecdote to the company's vision i.e. spreading and diversifying the concept of fantasy sports to a larger audience.

My Team11, who has a popular former India cricketer Virender Sehwag as their brand ambassador, has a user base of around 10 million+ active users and alongside its new addition of fantasy hockey, also offers fantasy cricket, fantasy football, fantasy basketball, fantasy volleyball, and fantasy kabaddi in two formats, namely the "Safe Play" & the "Regular Play," is the only platform to offer multiple playing options to its users.

Commenting on the development, Vinit Godara, CEO and Co-founder, MyTeam11 said, "We are proud of the fact that we have been able to add Hockey to our roster. The Indian Hockey team is doing really well and building up to the Olympics, it is going to be one of the major attractions for the fans. We already have a bouquet of sports like Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, and Hockey is a very strong addition."

With the ever-growing hockey fraternity in the country and also on a global scale, the addition of the sport and reconceptualization of the same on a fantasy format is a groundbreaking addition, much like hockey's breakthrough and the significance it has always borne as the National sport.

Source: Press Release

Read more about: hockey fantasy hockey india
Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 21:04 [IST]
