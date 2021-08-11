English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar to be feted on Aug 12

By Pti

Vivek Sagar in action during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics
Vivek Sagar in action during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics

Bhopal, Aug 11: Hockey player Vivek Sagar who was part of the Indian squad that won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics will be felicitated in his home state on Thursday.

Sagar would be returning to the state on Thursday morning, an official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will felicitate him at a function at Minto Hall here around 12.30 pm.

Chouhan will hand Sagar a cheque of Rs one crore, as announced earlier, for his historic performance against Argentina at the Olympics. Vivek's crucial goal in the match cemented the Indian team's place in the quarterfinals.

It then entered the semi-finals and won bronze. Vivek, who is a midfielder, belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in Hoshangabad district. The chief minister will also honour the Indian team's coach Ashok Kumar and assistant coach Shivendra Singh.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 21:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments