Savita leads from the front for India

India will now play Japan in the ninth-12th place play-off match on Wednesday.

Madeline Secco (11th) handed Canada the lead before Salima Tete (58th) left it late to equalise for India.

But it was skipper Savita's heroics in front of the goal that gave India their first win of the tournament.

The Indian captain led from the front and pulled off as many as six saves in the shootout, while Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their chances in the ninth to 16th place classification match.

Smarting from their disappointing loss to Spain, India started the match on an attacking note.

After soaking up the initial pressure from the Indians, Canada managed to put the ball into the India net, but it was disallowed as the referee awarded a penalty corner and Natalie Sourisseau's attempt was off target.

Canada went one better a few minutes later as they won another penalty corner. This time the variation created confusion in the India defence, and Kathleen Leahy passed it to Secco for the final touch to stun the Indians.

India once again came out stronger in the second quarter and penetrated the Canadian defence on numerous occasions.

Navneet Kaur, Neha and Vandana Katariya moved with freedom as Canada looked very much on the back foot.

Stellar performance After the change of ends, India continued to pile on the pressure, with Lalremsiami making some speedy forays into the Canada circle. But Canada held firm, with Sara McManus and Hannah Haughn displaying stellar performance at the backline to break down the India attacks. Savita, the saviour India had a glorious opportunity to level the score just minutes into the third quarter but Navjot Kaur's shot from inside the circle went over the bar. Minutes later, Savita was called to the action as she made a brilliant save from a penalty corner to deny a second goal to the Canadians. As has been the case in the tournament so far, India yet again cut a sorry figure with penalty corners. They earned back-to-back penalty corners in the dying minutes of the third quarter, but failed to convert. Relentless raids Barring the early goal, Canada did not have much to show for in the match as the Indians completely dominated the proceedings, mounting attacks after attacks. The Canadian defence was made to toil as India continued their relentless raids in the fourth and final quarter in search of the equaliser. Rising to occasion India's persistence finally paid off when Salima Tete punched home a rebound after Gurjit's flick from a penalty corner was saved by the Candian goalieKarli Johansen had one more chance to regain lead for Canada, but her penalty corner shot went wide and the game went to shoot-out. Skipper Savita was at her best when it mattered most as India prevailed in the shoot-outs.