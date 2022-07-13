Savita leads from the front for India

Stellar performance
After the change of ends, India continued to pile on the pressure, with Lalremsiami making some speedy forays into the Canada circle.
But Canada held firm, with Sara McManus and Hannah Haughn displaying stellar performance at the backline to break down the India attacks.
Savita, the saviour
India had a glorious opportunity to level the score just minutes into the third quarter but Navjot Kaur's shot from inside the circle went over the bar. Minutes later, Savita was called to the action as she made a brilliant save from a penalty corner to deny a second goal to the Canadians.
As has been the case in the tournament so far, India yet again cut a sorry figure with penalty corners. They earned back-to-back penalty corners in the dying minutes of the third quarter, but failed to convert.
Relentless raids
Barring the early goal, Canada did not have much to show for in the match as the Indians completely dominated the proceedings, mounting attacks after attacks.
The Canadian defence was made to toil as India continued their relentless raids in the fourth and final quarter in search of the equaliser.
Rising to occasion
India's persistence finally paid off when Salima Tete punched home a rebound after Gurjit's flick from a penalty corner was saved by the Candian goalieKarli Johansen had one more chance to regain lead for Canada, but her penalty corner shot went wide and the game went to shoot-out.
Skipper Savita was at her best when it mattered most as India prevailed in the shoot-outs.