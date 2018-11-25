Fifteen tackle point effort hands U Mumba a big victory over Dabang Delhi

Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 15 raid points for the team. With his sixth raid point of the game, Desai also became the first raider to reach 150 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

The opening exchanges saw a tight contest with both teams playing the waiting game to force the other into committing an error.

This resulted in a total of just 11 points being scored in the opening ten minutes of the half; only three of which came from tackles. U Mumba raider Rohit Baliyan targeted the Right Corner position and scored three of his team's six points in the opening 10 minutes.

With the score at 6-5 in U Mumba's favour, Fazel Atrachali executed a perfect Ankle Hold on Naveen Kumar to send the rookie raider to the bench and give his side a larger lead.

From here on, U Mumba kicked into the ascendancy, with Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai scoring four quick points for their team to reduce Dabang Delhi K.C. down to just a solitary man.

Surender Singh took care of Meraj Sheykh with a brilliant tackle to inflict the game's first All-Out on Dabang Delhi K.C and give his side a 14-6 lead in the contest. Dabang Delhi K.C. did manage to hit back with two straight points right after the All-Out, but Dharmaraj Cheralathan quickly snuffed out their attempt at a comeback with a tackle on Pawan Kadian as the clock expired and the teams went into the break with U Mumba leading 15-8.

U Mumba came out of the break with vigour and took just four minutes to inflict the second All-Out of the game courtesy of Desai's three touch points and two outstanding tackles from U Mumba's Cover defenders, Rohit Rana and Surender Singh, giving their side a 23-9 lead in the match.

Atrachali got in on the act with a brilliant double Ankle Hold on Chandran Ranjit as U Mumba kept increasing their lead.

With the score at 29-14 in the 30th minute, Baliyan continued his good work against the right side of Dabang Delhi K.C.'s defence, getting a touch point on Ravinder Pahal with a brilliant Toe Touch.

U Mumba's offence allowed only five tackle points on the night, in what was a solid outing for all three of their starting raiders. But the star of the show was Desai and he got his final points of the night with a two-point raid, finishing the evening with nine raid points.

Dabang Delhi K C then reduced U Mumba to three men fo

r the first time in the match. With the Super Tackle on, raider Baliyan showcased his defensive ability with an Ankle Hold on Sheykh and Abhishek Singh followed it up with a two-point raid as the clock expired and U Mumba won by a margin of 16 points.

(Source: PKL Media)