Haryana Steelers' Naveen Kumar Suffers Painful Knee Injury in PKL 12 Clash vs Bengaluru Bulls: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 23:02 [IST]

Haryana Steelers' campaign in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 hit a major setback after star raider Naveen Kumar suffered a suspected left knee injury during their match against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday. The incident occurred with just over seven minutes left in the first half, at a stage when Bengaluru led 15-13.

The "Naveen Express," who had just begun to find his rhythm this season, came in for a raid but awkwardly twisted near the right corner and immediately collapsed. In visible distress, he clutched his knee, screamed in pain, and even pleaded with defenders not to tackle him. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The game was halted as medical staff rushed in. Naveen was then eventually stretchered off the mat in tears, leaving teammates and coach Manpreet Singh stunned on the sidelines.

Haryana struggled without their talisman and eventually lost 33-40 to Bengaluru. The bigger concern, however, is the seriousness of Naveen's injury, which early signs suggest could sideline him for the rest of PKL 12.

This is not the first time Naveen has faced such setbacks. During his stint with Dabang Delhi, he missed significant parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to recurring knee and ankle problems. Despite that, he built a stellar record with 1,120 raid points in 111 matches, averaging more than 10 per game.

For Haryana, the absence of their star raider is a huge blow. The team now awaits medical updates to learn how long they will be without him.