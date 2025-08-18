Haryana Steelers PKL 2025 Squad: Captain Announced, Full List of Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 15:32 [IST]

Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), announce Jaideep Dahiya as captain and Rahul Sethpal as vice-captain for the upcoming season.

Together with Head Coach Manpreet Singh, they will work on building a winning strategy to defend the title and bring glory to the Dhaakad Boys, once again.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, "Over the past two years, Haryana Steelers have built a solid foundation, culminating in reaching the finals and ultimately lifting the trophy last season. That journey gives us tremendous belief as we head into a new campaign, especially with the core of our squad staying intact. Jaideep's exceptional leadership as captain has shaped the team's spirit and direction and his ability to inspire those around him is truly invaluable. Alongside Rahul as vice-captain, their partnership ensures the squad operates as a united, cohesive group. With Coach Manpreet Singh at the helm, I am confident the Steelers are poised for another remarkable season and ready to chase more success."

Speaking about the announcement, Head Coach Manpreet Singh says: "Kabaddi is a game that demands unity and quick decision-making, and both Jaideep and Rahul bring those qualities to the mat. Both have been essential to our success last season, on and off the mat. Their discipline, consistency and exceptional performances inspired the squad and set the benchmark on how we want to tackle this season. With new vigour and focus, the Dhaakad Boys are back this season - we are confident to defend our title and lifting the trophy again"

Haryana Steelers PKL 2025 Squad

Raiders:

Naveen Kumar

Shivam Patare

Vinay Tevathia

Shahan Sha Mohammed

Ghanshyam Roka Magar

Mayank Saini

Jayasoorya NS

Vishal Tate

Vikas Jadhav

Defenders:

Jaideep Dahiya

Rahul Sethpal

Rahul Ahri

Ritik Gurjar

Zubair Malik

Hardeep Kandola

Ankit Dhull

Sachin Dahiya

N Manikandan

All-Rounders:

Ashish Narwal

Sahil Narwal