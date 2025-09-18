Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 12 Highlights: Ali Samadi, Nitin Kumar Shine as Jaipur Beat Bengal

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing in Newcastle vs Barcelona Champions League match Today? When will he Return?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz: In a thrilling match at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers triumphed over Bengal Warriorz with a 45-41 victory. Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi were instrumental, each securing Super 10s, propelling the team to fourth place on the points table. This win marked a significant achievement for the hosts as they continue their campaign in the league.

Devank Dalal achieved his seventh consecutive Super 10 alongside Manprit Pardeep. Ashish Malik also contributed with a High Five, but these efforts fell short for the Season 7 champions. Despite their strong performances, Bengal Warriorz couldn't surpass Jaipur Pink Panthers in this encounter.

The game began with Devank Dalal making an impactful first raid, reaching a milestone of 400 raid points in just 38 games. Nitin Kumar soon opened Jaipur's account, but it was the Warriorz captain who initially led his team to a three-point advantage. However, Jaipur quickly responded with Aashish Kumar's Super Tackle on Devank and a swift raid by Nitin Kumar to level the score at 6-6.

A two-point raid from Ali Samadi gave Jaipur Pink Panthers a four-point lead, concluding an intense first quarter at 12-8. The Pink Panthers gradually asserted control, inflicting an ALL OUT to extend their lead to six points. Nitin Kumar completed his sixth Super 10 of the season, while Aashish Kumar added four tackles in the first half, securing a solid 24-18 lead at halftime.

The second half began with only one Warriorz player on the mat, allowing Jaipur to inflict another ALL OUT through Aryan Kumar's tackle. This extended their lead to nine points. Ali Samadi continued his offensive prowess, maintaining a seven-point advantage despite Bengal Warriorz gaining some momentum.

Manprit Pardeep and Devank briefly reduced the gap to six points before Nitin Rawal's Super Tackle ensured Jaipur remained focused. Ashish Malik played defensively for Warriorz by tackling Nitin Kumar during a Do-Or-Die raid, keeping his team within reach with under ten minutes remaining.

Final Moments

Bengal Warriorz glimpsed hope as Devank Dalal completed another Super 10 and Ashish Malik recorded a High Five, inflicting an ALL OUT on Jaipur Pink Panthers. This narrowed the gap to three points with less than five minutes left in play. However, Reza Mirbagheri tackled Devank and Ali Samadi executed an impressive four-point Super Raid, completing his maiden Super 10.

This decisive move sealed the victory for Jaipur Pink Panthers in this high-scoring thriller. The Iranian duo effectively ended any comeback chances for Bengal Warriorz as Jaipur clinched a well-deserved win.

Upcoming Matches

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues with matches scheduled for Friday, September 19: Puneri Paltan will face Haryana Steelers in Match 1, followed by Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans in Match 2. Fans can purchase tickets through District by Zomato and catch live broadcasts on Star Sports Network or stream via JioHotstar from 7:30 pm onwards.