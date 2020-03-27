English
Kabaddi stars urge fans to stay home to fight coronavirus pandemic

By
Ajay Thakur

Bengaluru, March 27: With sporting action coming to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, many athletes have been forced to stay at home and away from sports.

In these times, athletes are doing their bit - be it donating to charities or urging people to stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

Pro Kabaddi League stars took to social media to urge fans to stay at home to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed many lives across the globe.

Former India kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur is still in action, albeit off the kabaddi mat. Thakur, who is a DSP with the Himachal Pradesh police, is on the frontlines patrolling localities in Bilaspur and urging citizens to stay at home.

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee shared posts of himself on duty on his Instagram account and fans were quick to appreciate his service.

In one post, Thakur asked people to stay at home to save lives.

Please Stay home save lives

Thakur calls on citizens for support

In his second post on Instagram, Thakur wrote, "There is still time, please stay at home. Also, advise others to do the same and co-operate with the government. Only then, we'll be able to do this."

Atrachali asks fans to stay home

U Mumba and Iran team captain Fazel Atrachali also posted a message on Instagram asking people to stay at home and stay safe to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narwal's message to youth

U Mumba and Indian Kabaddi star Sandeep Narwal also took to Instagram and addressed the youngsters of the country. In a video, Narwal asked the youth of the country to resist the urge of stepping outside their houses to stop the spread of COVID-19 and urged them to practice yoga and other exercises at home itself.

Siddharth Desai speaks on challenges for doctors

Telugu Titans star Siddharth Desai spoke about the challenges faced by medical professionals in a video he posted on Instagram asking people to do their bit in flattening the curve of COVID-19 and reducing the pressure felt by medical professionals.

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
