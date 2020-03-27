Kabaddi stars urge fans to stay home to fight coronavirus pandemic

View this post on Instagram
On duty # अभी भी समय है अपने घर रहे ओर दूसरों क़ो भी बोले आप सब सहयोग करें प्रशासन का । तभी य मुमकिन है
Thakur calls on citizens for support
In his second post on Instagram, Thakur wrote, "There is still time, please stay at home. Also, advise others to do the same and co-operate with the government. Only then, we'll be able to do this."
Hi, thank you everyone for your love and concern. My family and I are safe. In these difficult times I request everyone please to stay indoors and stay safe.love you all #stayhome #staysafe #fazelatrachali #sultan #kabaddi
Atrachali asks fans to stay home
U Mumba and Iran team captain Fazel Atrachali also posted a message on Instagram asking people to stay at home and stay safe to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
Narwal's message to youth
U Mumba and Indian Kabaddi star Sandeep Narwal also took to Instagram and addressed the youngsters of the country. In a video, Narwal asked the youth of the country to resist the urge of stepping outside their houses to stop the spread of COVID-19 and urged them to practice yoga and other exercises at home itself.
Siddharth Desai speaks on challenges for doctors
Telugu Titans star Siddharth Desai spoke about the challenges faced by medical professionals in a video he posted on Instagram asking people to do their bit in flattening the curve of COVID-19 and reducing the pressure felt by medical professionals.