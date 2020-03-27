Kabaddi stars urge fans to stay home to fight coronavirus pandemic

Bengaluru, March 27: With sporting action coming to a halt across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, many athletes have been forced to stay at home and away from sports.

In these times, athletes are doing their bit - be it donating to charities or urging people to stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

Pro Kabaddi League stars took to social media to urge fans to stay at home to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed many lives across the globe.

Former India kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur is still in action, albeit off the kabaddi mat. Thakur, who is a DSP with the Himachal Pradesh police, is on the frontlines patrolling localities in Bilaspur and urging citizens to stay at home.

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee shared posts of himself on duty on his Instagram account and fans were quick to appreciate his service.

In one post, Thakur asked people to stay at home to save lives.

View this post on Instagram Please Stay home save lives A post shared by AJAY THAKUR (@ajaythakurkabaddi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:54am PDT